Bomb Threat Closes Chelsea High School

October 3, 2019

Classes at Chelsea High School were cancelled Wednesday as police investigated a possible bomb threat.



Chelsea School District Superintendent Julie Hebner communicated with parents that a written message declaring that there was a bomb hidden in the school was found by a custodian in a restroom. According to MLive, the message was turned in to administrators around 5:45pm, Tuesday. Chelsea Police, along with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit were brought in to search the building. They found the building to be secure and deemed the incident as a not credible threat. Due to the timing, however, the district still cancelled classes so that the building could remain locked down as law enforcement continued to investigate.



Wednesday was a count day across the state for schools, one of two in which enrollment is taken to help determine how much state aid each district receives. Hebner said they will request a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education for an alternate count day.



Anybody with information on the threat is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department. (MK)