Chelsea Woman Reports Mail Scam To Police

December 18, 2019

Police are investing a scam involving a Chelsea woman who was almost conned into mailing packages with items purchased with likely stolen credit cards.



Mlive.com reports that the woman went to the Chelsea Police Department December 9th and told officers she believed she was getting tricked into a credit card scam. The Chelsea woman had been contacted online by a woman in Russia who asked for her help getting packages shipped to her from the United States. Police say the Chelsea woman initially agreed to help the Russian woman by having the packages shipped to her so she could forward them on to the woman in Russia using pre-paid shipping labels. Three packages were ultimately sent to the Chelsea woman and she was preparing to print out the shipping labels but became suspicious after noticing the packages were not going to Russia but rather an address in New Jersey. All of the pre-paid labels had different names on them, prompting the Chelsea woman to contact authorities. Approximately $1,000 worth of items ordered from multiple online retailers were found inside of the packages, which police suspect may have been purchased with stolen credit cards.



No arrests have been made to date and the incident remains under investigation. (JM)