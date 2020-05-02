Pedestrian Tunnel Construction To Close M-52 Near Chelsea

May 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Commuters using M-52 near Chelsea may have to find an alternate route next week.



Construction on a new pedestrian tunnel will begin on Monday. Beginning at 7am, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing M-52 in each direction just north of the Green Lake Campground, between Waterloo Road and North Terminal Road. MDOT has issued a permit to Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation to install the tunnel under M-52, and closing the intersection during this type of work is necessary for providing the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.



In a release from MDOT, the department reports that this road construction project is an essential function, and that transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. The project is expected to take 3 weeks to complete, finishing up on May 22nd. Detours will be posted, and motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.