Chelsea Man Dies After Falling Out Of Pick-Up Truck

July 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A Chelsea man died over the weekend after falling out of the bed of a pick-up truck.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post were called out around 11:45pm Saturday to Clear Lake Storage units in Grass Lake Township. Troopers were advised that a subject was riding in the bed of a pickup truck and fell off the truck, striking his head.



Prior to the arrival of Troopers, the victim was already being transported to the Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson by Jackson Community Ambulance.



Preliminary investigation shows that a 21-year-old Grass Lake man was operating a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup, with five passengers.



Two of the passengers were in the cab and three passengers were in the pickup bed sitting on the tailgate of the pickup. The pickup was traveling on the driveway to the rear of the storage unit when the driver was advised one of his passengers, a 22-year-old Chelsea man had fell off the pickup.



The passenger suffered severe injuries from the fall and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The investigation is ongoing.



Police said it’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.