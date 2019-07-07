Area Hospital Receives Pathways Grant

July 7, 2019

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has awarded nearly $1.7 million in grants to 64 organizations, including an area hospital. The grants come through Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds.



Trinity Health will get $50,000 to build pathways connecting the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital’s Chelsea campus with Chelsea locations. Among other grant awards, the Downtown Detroit Partnership Bike Share is getting $40,000 for an adaptive bike program that provides cycling options for riders of all abilities.



Friends of the Rouge will receive $49,000 for Lower Rouge River Water Trail site plans. Another $25,000 will go to Team GUTS for turf improvements to increase safety and an expanded play area for youth with special needs. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is named after the founder of the Buffalo Bills. Ralph Wilson was 95 when he died at his Grosse Pointe Shores home in 2014. (AP/TT)