Human Skull Dropped Off At Goodwill Store In Chelsea

February 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Chelsea Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman following an odd Goodwill donation – a human skull.



Police released photos of the subject, saying the woman donated some items to the Goodwill store in Chelsea on Monday, January 26th. The Department said one of the items appeared to have been accidentally included in the donations – a human skull wrapped in a shirt.



Chelsea PD is now attempting to ID the subject, saying it would like to speak with her to “confirm her decision”.



The skull was turned over to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is continuing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Gilbreath at 734-475-9122 ext. 107 or email Tgilbreath@chelseaPD.org.



A flyer is attached.