City Of Chelsea Receives $1 Million State Placemaking Grant

May 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some local communities have been awarded statewide placemaking grants to support vibrant communities and encourage growth.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in announcing approval of $25 million in grant funding for projects across the state of Michigan through the Revitalization and Placemaking or RAP program. It supports community revitalization needs in Michigan communities by investing in projects that promote population and tax revenue growth.



The latest round of RAP funding is being awarded to 27 applications and will support approximately 64 projects in 48 communities throughout the state - leveraging over $120 million in total investment in public spaces.



The Cities of Fenton and Chelsea were each awarded $1 (m) million for projects.



The Main Street Park Alliance in the City of Chelsea will utilize the funds to complete The Main Street Park Project - a collaborative effort to transform a 25-year vacant blighted brownfield site into a 2.82-acre vibrant community park in Chelsea’s historic downtown commercial district. The site, formerly used for industrial purposes, has been vacant and fenced off for decades. The redevelopment of this property into a new public space will create a valuable community asset that aligns with broader community development and economic development goals.



Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn said they’re very fortunate to have been named one of the communities awarded a grant from the MEDC. He told WHMI it’s a very exciting project because for decades – along M-52 in the middle of the City just south of the downtown area, was the old Federal Screw Works factory for 80-plus years that closed down a couple of decades ago. Colburn noted it was a highly polluted area and the owners just sat on it for decades, so this redevelopment is a very significant project, adding Chelsea is not a very large City.



The park will feature lots of activities and amenities from basketball to a skatepark, climbing walls, a gazebo, trails, gathering places, a fire pit, and playground among others. Colburn said they’re trying to also activate it in the winter months, not just the summer.



At this stage, the old vacant buildings are gone and a lot of polluted areas have been dug out. Colburn said 4-feet of soil has been cut down and will be replaced with clean soil. After that’s done, they’ll start building the park this summer. Colburn said they’re about 50% done with removing contaminated soils, which should be finished up by June and they’ll start construction in July – with completion next July.



Colburn stressed the project is a volunteer and grassroots effort involving a “group of good citizens” from in and around Chelsea who are business-minded people from different walks of life ranging from development, construction, the library, community members, and others. He said they’ve been working to raise over $10 (m) million, from various sources including donations and grants. There’s still a little more than one million dollars left to go, with donations still being accepted. The hope is that people can now see construction has started, and will step up to help cross the finish line.



Colburn said there really is a lot going on and it’s a very exciting time for Chelsea – referencing new housing units and new businesses. Construction is also underway on the new, re-imagined TimberTown Park on the north side of the City, which should be completed by next June. Colburn gave further kudos to the strength of the community, saying “the City alone could not pull all of this off and everyone is stepping up to make wonderful things happen”.



