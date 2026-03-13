Suspect Sought For Break-In At Chelsea's Solid Waste Transfer & WWRA Facility

The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle wanted in connection with a break-in at the City's Solid Waste Transfer and WWRA Facility.



It happened on Wednesday. The Department says the driver of the vehicle broke into the facility, and then proceeded to enter a storage trailer. Police say the suspect stole building materials consisting of copper and brass plumbing fixtures, and lengths of sheathed wiring.



Police said the suspect vehicle appear to be a full-size GM 4-door pickup truck, light colored and possibly silver. The RH front tire is a black rim, the remaining three appear to be GM factory. Policed said the truck is also equipped with a factory step-up rail, and appeared to be in relatively good condition.



Agencies or individuals with information are asked to contact Officer T. Gilbreath 1-734-475-9122 ext. 107 or email Tgilbreath@chelseaPD.org.



The case number is 26-0991.