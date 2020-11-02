Former Howell Cheer Coach Charged With Embezzling

November 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A former cheer coach with Howell Public Schools has been charged with embezzling from the district.



34-year-old Alisha Beaton of Fowlerville was recently arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell on one count of embezzlement from an agent or trustee for an amount that is more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. Beaton was the head coach of the middle school cheer program for Howell Public Schools while also holding volunteer positions on the Livingston County Area Cheer & Pom Commissioners Board and as Director of Cheer & Pom for Howell Area Junior Football going back to 2016.



HPS Spokesman Tom Gould told WHMI that the Howell athletic department knew that money was being collected by the coach for team costs, but that money was not being deposited, causing the district to begin looking into the matter. Court records list the date of the offense as October 9, 2019. Gould said the district has recovered some of the missing funds, but their inventory shows that they are still owed approximately $3,000.



A preliminary exam and probable cause conference is scheduled for December 1st. If convicted of the felony charge, Beaton could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or 3-times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.