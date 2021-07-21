Howell Family Fundraiser To Help Corgi In Critical Condition

July 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been set up to help a Howell family’s pet that has been hospitalized following a hit and run.



Cheddar is a 9-month-old Corgi from the Howell area that was struck by a car over the weekend and is in critical condition. He reportedly has suffered head trauma and needs spinal surgery and hip surgery once the brain injury stabilizes. His left leg is also broken to the point that it needs to be replaced or amputated.



Cheddar’s owner, Sharmaine Mendez has begun a GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 for assisting in Cheddar’s medical expenses. In the first two days of the fundraiser, roughly 260 people have already donated $8,000.



Mendez writes that Cheddar is “a strong boy fighting for his life” and that they are forever grateful for the love, support and prayers coming in for him.



A link to the fundraiser can be found through the link below, or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cheddar-on-his-medical-expenses?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zxq+help-cheddar-on-his-medical-expenses



(Photo: gofundme.com)