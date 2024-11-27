'Check Your Outlets;" Fire Safety Tips for the Holiday Season

November 27, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are reminding the public of common fire safety tips ahead of the holiday season.



Dan Hanagan, a Lieutenant for Green Oak Twp. Fire Department and a supervisor for DTE Energy’s Safety Department, told WHMI people should check circuits when plugging in holiday lights and space heaters, along with not frying turkeys in the garage.



“Deep fried turkeys that are frozen are really a hazard,” Hanagan said. “People move inside their garage and start cooking. They get called away for something or dogs barking, and they’re not paying attention to what's cooking in their garage. It may be their garage on fire next.”



The top three days for home cooking fires every year are Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas, authorities said.



Cooking should be done with the lid to the pan or pot on hand in the event of a grease fire. Grease fires cannot be extinguished with water, they must be smothered. Having the lid close by makes it easier to cover the fire and prevent it from spreading.



Fire extinguishers should be kept on a wall in the kitchen as opposed to in a cabinet. Hanagan said people will store them under their sinks, which often requires them to turn their backs on the fire, increasing the chances of serious injury. Extinguishers should be shaken once a year and replaced every 10 years.



Houses built recently burn much quicker and hotter due to modern building materials. Hanagan said traditionally, houses took 10 minutes to burn, but modern builds burn in 2 to 3 minutes.



People should have an escape plan in the event of a fire. Authorities recommend deciding where to meet and having the meeting location outside, such as a neighbor’s house or a mailbox. Fire drills should be practiced so everyone knows the route to get out and where to go.



Hanagan said people should also practice “close before you doze,” which means closing your door before going to sleep. Most fires take place at night, and having the door as a barrier can mean the difference between life and death in some cases.



Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are an excellent way to know if there is something wrong in the house. There should be detectors on every level of the house, tested every month and replaced every 10 years. Experts also recommend replacing batteries during time changes.



More information and tips on fire safety can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: Amanda Forrester)