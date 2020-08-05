Check Trees In August For Signs Of Asian Longhorned Beetle

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







With many people getting reacquainted with the outdoors during the COIVD-19 pandemic, Livingston County residents and others across the state are being encouraged to look for signs of an invasive pest.



August is Tree Check Month and the public is being encouraged to look for and report any signs of the Asian longhorned beetle, which is not native to Michigan and could cause harm to the environment and economy. In late summer and early fall, the beetles drill perfectly round, 3/8-inch holes to emerge from within tree trunks and limbs, where they spend their larval stage chewing through the heartwood. After a brief mating period, female beetles chew oval depressions in trunks or branches to deposit eggs. Sometimes a material resembling wood shavings can be seen at or below exit holes or coming from cracks in an infested tree’s bark. State officials say the beetle has not been detected in Michigan, but discovering early signs of infestation can prevent widespread damage to the state’s forest resources, urban landscapes and maple syrup production. Invasive Species Prevention and Response Specialist Rob Miller says public participation is the key to early detection.



Anyone observing an Asian longhorned beetle, or a tree that appears to have been damaged by it, is asked to report it.

If possible, people should capture the beetle in a jar, take photos, record the location and report it as soon as possible at AsianLonghornedBeetle.com or contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 or MDA-info@Michigan.gov. Details and signs to look for can be found through the link.