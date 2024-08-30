New Roundabout Open At Challis & Bauer Roads In Genoa Township

August 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A roundabout construction project is complete in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission announced Friday that the new roundabout at Challis and Bauer Roads is open.



The project by Mt. Brighton involved constructing a roundabout at the Challis/Bauer intersection and re-routing Challis Road through the Road Commission’s adjacent gravel pit.



The project received federal funding as well as contributions from the Road Commission and Genoa Township.