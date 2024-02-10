Chase Suspects Had Outstanding Warrants from Prior Cases

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two men who led multiple police agencies on a chase through Livingston County Friday have been identified as each having outstanding warrants from prior cases.



That's according to an update by Hamburg Township Police, which went on to say "All the involved police agencies are working closely together and will be submitting multiple felony warrant requests to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office."



The chase started with an attempted traffic stop in Brighton at 4:15 pm, where the driver of a Jetta sped off. The pursuing officer terminated the pursuit after a brief chase.



Minutes later, two Hamburg Township Police were pursuing the suspects down Chilson Road. One officer attempted, but failed, to stop them using a PIT maneuver.



Those officers terminated their pursuit when speeds reached 100 mph on Hinchey Road in Putnum Township.



At about 5:00 pm, a Fowlerville officer pursued the suspects onto eastbound I-96. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy joined in.



The Jetta driver quickly exited at D-19 and headed north at excessive speeds. Both the Fowlerville officer and sheriff's deputy called off their chase when they lost sight of the suspects.



Howell Police later located the Jetta, abandoned in a parking lot near Grand River and National. A search using Fowlerville's K-9 was unsuccessful.