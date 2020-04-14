Culvert Work To Close Chase Lake Road

April 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Construction will facilitate a road closure in Conway Township this week.



Chase Lake Road between Nicholson Road and Gregory Road will be closed starting at 8am Thursday and be completed by 5pm. The purpose of the project is to remove and replace two cross culverts. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Chase Lake Road will be completely closed, although local traffic will have access up to the closure.



Signs advising of the closure are currently in place.