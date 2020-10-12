Charter School Staff Member Test Positive For COVID-19

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A staff member at an area charter school has test positive for COVID-19.



The Charyl Stockwell Academy Elementary School in Hartland sent out an email Saturday to parents that they had been informed that a staff member had been diagnosed with COVID-19. School officials say they are working with the Livingston County Health Department to identify close contacts of the staffer, and that the health department was reaching out to all identified close contacts.



District officials say because they are utilizing the cohort model, the classrooms the staff member works in will need to quarantine. A separate letter was being sent out to these families informing them of the need for their student to quarantine effective immediately and the plan for transitioning those classrooms to their virtual learning plan for the duration of the quarantine.



It’s not known exactly how many students have been affected by the quarantine, but CSA officials say they are prepared and have planned for these events and add that they will continue to be transparent as they navigate the challenges of this school year.