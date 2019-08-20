Charter District Names First-Ever Superintendent

August 20, 2019

Several changes have been announced in the leadership of a Livingston County charter school.



Chuck Stockwell, founder of the Charyl Stockwell Academy District, announced three changes in the District’s leadership team, effective immediately. Steven Beyer has been named CSA District Superintendent, the first ever to hold that position. Beyer (pictured at top right) has served as principal of Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy for the past six years and the District’s Executive Director for the last year. An educator since 1988, Beyer earned a Masters of Arts Degree in Educational Leadership from Michigan State University in 1995. Before coming to CSA District in 2013, he was employed by Utica Community Schools for twelve years where he served as both an Associate Principal and Principal.



Meanwhile, Matthew Stewart has been named CSPA Principal. Stewart started his career there in 2014 as a teacher and student government mentor. Last year, he became the CSPA Dean of Instruction, Curriculum, Supervision and Culture. Stewart (middle, right) has been an educator for 19 years, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Queens College in New York. Prior to joining CSPA, he was a middle school teacher and Administrator at the Detroit Edison Public School Academy.



And finally, Dina Barnaby was named CSA Middle School Dean of Curriculum and Culture. She has been a teacher in CSA District for 19 years, last year serving as the CSPA Teacher Coordinator for Curriculum, Instruction and Culture. Barnaby (bottom, right) earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University.



The Charyl Stockwell Academy District includes the Charyl Stockwell Academy Elementary campus in Hartland and the Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy campus in Brighton that houses both the middle school and the high school programs. The district recently announced the purchase of a second building across the street from the current CSPA campus that will eventually become the exclusive home to the middle school. (JK)