Charlie Kirk Vigil Draws Hundreds to Downtown Brighton

September 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hundreds gathered at The AMP in Brighton Sunday evening to remember Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University last week.



Some estimated the crowd between 2,500 and 5,000.



Another remembrance is scheduled at 6 pm Thursday in Howell, hosted by Livingston County Commissioner Jay Drick and wife Deb, on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse.



Deb Drick says she hopes the event will share a message to shun violence in all forms as a means to an end.



"Charlie's words and works need to be affirmed and not lost," she said. "When a man of calm debate is shot down in front of his children, it's a sign things have gone too far."



State Rep. Jason Woolford, and some who worked with Turning Point USA are scheduled to speak.



Photos courtesy of Melody Langgood on Facebook.



Videos of the vigil are posted at the WHMI News Facebook page.