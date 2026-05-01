Charity Bicycles' Annual "Cycle de Mayo" Fundraiser Saturday

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Brighton bike shop is again hosting what it calls a "Cycle de Mayo" fundraising event Saturday. Jeff Rey and Bruce Steffer with Charity Bicycles dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"What we do is give away bikes to people in need," said Rey. "It coule be people who just got out jail, or families who cannot afford them. We partner up with other non-profits to help us find people. A lot of people just show up on our doorstep and we help them too."



Charity Bicycle gave away 477 bikes in 2025, mainly the Livingston County area.



Steffer is credited with coming up with "Cycle de Mayo" name.



"We were in our board meeting and we trying to figure out how to spice it up a little bit, and I said, hey, this works. It just works, because it takes place at this time of year," he said.



Saturday's "Cycle de Mayo" offers a wide selection of gently used adult bikes, teen bikes, and kids’ bikes, "all tuned up and ready to ride."



It runs from 10 am until 3 pm at Charity Bicycles off Weber Street in Brighton. (behind the bowling alley)



More information, and the entire interview is linked below.