Charges Pending For Local Man Who Pointed Gun At Neighbors

July 27, 2019

Charges are expected to be filed against an area man who allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbors over a property dispute.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation were dispatched Thursday around 3pm to the 800 block of Ten Mile Road on the report of a Felonious Assault.



The victims, a 63-year-old woman and 36-year-old man that are all residents of the township, stated that there has been an ongoing dispute regarding property lines with their next-door neighbor. The victims told authorities that the suspect, who is an employee of a lawn service, was told to get off of their property. The 24-year-old male then reportedly lifted his shirt and pulled a gun from his waistband before pointing it at the victims.



Deputies located the man while he was cutting another lawn in the area and took him into custody without incident after recovering the 9mm handgun used in the assault. The subject was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of charges.