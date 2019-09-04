Charges Pending Against Howell Man After Courthouse Scuffle

September 4, 2019

Charges remain pending against a Howell man following a scuffle with deputies last week in Livingston County Circuit Court.



44-year-old Carl Prince was lodged in the Livingston County Jail on Friday morning following the incident at the Judicial Center in Howell. Prince had been scheduled for an appearance in front of Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis concerning charges of operating while intoxicated and assaulting and obstructing a police officer. Authorities say that before his case was called, he left the building and walked out into the parking lot.



When Judge Geddis ordered he return to the courtroom, Prince declined to comply with her request and then resisted deputies when they attempted to bring him back. Once back inside, Prince refused to give his name and continued to resist officers. Judge Geddis then revoked his $20,000 cash bond and ordered him remanded to the jail pending a September 16th trial date.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder says they continue to investigate Friday’s incident and will forward their report to the prosecutor’s officer once it’s completed. (JK)