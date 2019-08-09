Charges Filed Following Lawn Mowing Incident In Lyon Township

August 9, 2019

Felony charges are pending against a lawn service employee following a dispute over property boundaries in Lyon Township.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old man was hired July 25th to mow a lawn at a residence in the 800 block of Ten Mile Road. But neighbors called the police when the man continually mowed beyond a taped off section off the lawn they contend is their property and after being told to stop, allegedly flashed a gun and pointed it at them, including a two-year-old child.



When deputies arrived, they drew their guns and ordered the man off the mower. A gun was located in the waistband of his pants. He told deputies that the person who hired him instructed to ignore the tape and that he only flashed the handgun because he felt threatened by the neighbors. He denied ever pointing the gun at them. Despite that he is now facing charges including carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault. (JK)