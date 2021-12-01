Charges Filed Against Accused Oxford High School Shooter

December 1, 2021

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other counts for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at Oxford High School.



Charges against Ethan Crumbley were announced Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teen from the school in northern Oakland County. Crumbley is charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts assault with intent to murder.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School. However, she said prosecutors are “confident” they can show the crime was premeditated.



“There is a mountain of digital evidence. Videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible,” she said.



Deputies rushed to the school around lunch time and arrested the suspect in a hallway within minutes. He put his hands in the air as deputies approached, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday at a news conference.



The boy’s father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.



The four students who were killed were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who died Wednesday.



Bouchard said Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to an emergency room.



Photo - Courtesy of ClickonDetroit.com/WDIV