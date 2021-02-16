Change Order Approved For Parking Driveway Replacement At LETS Complex

February 16, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





County officials have authorized additional funding for a project at the L.E.T.S. base that ran into complications.



Last October, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of projects at the Livingston Essential Transportation Service complex. A new fuel farm canopy was requested to help give workers some shelter from the sun or rain while gassing up the vehicles. Also approved was a partial driveway replacement to replace the asphalt one that was in poor condition with concrete, and build out a small parking area for 3 vans.



The total approved project cost was $109,042 with a 10% contingency. However, as a memo from L.E.T.S. Director Greg Kellogg says to the Board, upon removal of the existing asphalt, poor soil conditions were discovered in the sub-base. This required the need for extensive evacuation work and replacement with new material, along with the installation of a perimeter drain. The cost of the additional work is $31,882, bringing the new project cost to $140,924.



The additional costs will be 100% grant funded with 80% reimbursed from a federal grant and 20% matched from the Michigan Department of Transportation.



The Board of Commissioners approved the fix as part of their most recent consent agenda.