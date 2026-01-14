Chance to "Link-Up" in Livingston County

January 14, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Livingston Link-Up is offering a free networking event - set up to meet fellow public service providers. It's taking place Friday, February 6th from 4 to 6pm at the 2/42 Community Church in Brighton on Grand River Ave.



Last year, more than 150 guests attended - representing nearly 100 different organizations. The goal is for those organizations to build long lasting relationships. No registration is needed.



Livingston Link-Up is sponsored by the Bank of Ann Arbor Livingston, Brighton Masonic.



More details are linked below.