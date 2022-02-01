Suspect Charged In Double Homicide Competent To Stand Trial

February 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The suspect charged in a double homicide in Oceola Township has been found competent to stand trial.



22-year-old Chance Raymond Hallam of Oceola Township is facing two counts of open murder in the deaths of his grandparents; 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and his wife, 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. Their bodies were found on November 19th inside of their home at 1263 Maple Leaf Lane by Michigan State Police troopers who responded to a complaint call. Hallam was still on the phone with 911 at the time and was taken into custody.



A judge earlier granted a defense request that Hallam undergo competency and criminal responsibility exams at the state’s forensic center.



Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry told WHMI that Hallam has since been found competent to stand trial. He is scheduled to appear before 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy for a probable cause conference. The court is still awaiting a criminal responsibility report.



Hallam remains jailed without bond at the request of prosecutors, who noted the nature of the murders was “extremely disturbing.”



No specific details have been forthcoming about how they died but well-placed sources earlier told WHMI that once inside the home, first responders found both of the victims dead from stab wounds. One of the victims was reportedly found in a bathtub and the other in a bedroom.