Gun Found In Bathroom At Champs Pub In Brighton

July 13, 2019

An employee at a local restaurant discovered a handgun in the bathroom Friday.



The incident was reported at Champs Pub in Brighton when a staff member found and secured the weapon. Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI a man was sitting at the bar with his girlfriend where they ate a meal and shared a beer. He says the man went to the restroom and took the H&K 9mm off his person but left it in the bathroom when he returned to the bar. Bradford says the gun is registered to the man and he is a valid CPL holder- adding he registered 0.00 on the PBT.



The department says it will be seeking charges under mcl 752.863a – which is careless, reckless or negligent use of firearms. (JM)