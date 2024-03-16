Champion For Children Nominations Due Monday

March 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline to nominate a 2024 Champion for Children is on Monday.



Each year, the Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and Great Start Livingston ask Livingston County residents to consider who is a Champion for Children in the community.



Champions for Children could be individuals who volunteer to mentor children, provide a safe foster care home, or advocate for vulnerable kids. More than one winner will be recognized this year to show appreciation for the many ways the community is active in supporting children and families.



The 2024 Champions for Children award recipients will be recognized April 3rd at noon during LACASA's Pinwheel Celebration at the Howell Carnegie District Library. The event kicks off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.



A link to nomination information is provided.