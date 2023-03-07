Nominations Sought For 2023 Champion For Children

March 7, 2023

Nominations are being sought for Livingston County’s 2023 Champion for Children.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention or CAP Council and Great Start Livingston are again looking to celebrate a member of the community who goes above and beyond to help children - and whose positive impact is reflected in the lives of the children and families around them.



The Champion for Children could be someone who volunteers to mentor children, provides a safe foster care home, or advocates for vulnerable kids. It could also be someone who fundraises for a children’s organization or simply provides a smile and affirmation for every single child they encounter.



Past recipients have been educators, coaches, public employees, foster parents, child-care providers, and community volunteers.



Local officials stressed that child abuse prevention is much more than just identifying and protecting kids in abusive homes.



LACASA’s Director of Family Prevention and Education Holly Naylor says “Being a stable, encouraging adult for a child experiencing turmoil, dropping off groceries to a family in need, and reaching out to parents who are struggling are all prevention efforts that can make a huge impact on a child’s life but often go unrecognized. The CAP Council and Great Start Livingston invite you to shine a light on the people you know who support and strengthen children and families so that we can thank them for their dedication.”



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz said “Supporting families and children is the focus of our efforts. With this award, we are able to acknowledge those who work tirelessly to make a difference for our Livingston County children and families.”



The person chosen as the 2023 Champion for Children will be recognized at the CAP Council’s “Plant a Pinwheel” Celebration on Wednesday, April 5th at the Howell Carnegie District Library. The event kicks-off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Livingston County.



The nomination deadline is Monday, March 20th.



More information is available in the attached release.