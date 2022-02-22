Champion For Children Award Nominations Sought

February 22, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The nomination period is open for an award which will recognize a member of the community that has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on children’s lives.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Council and Great Start Livingston are asking residents to help identify the 2022 Champion for Children. The nomination period for the award is now open to the public through March 20th. Nominees may be a person whose support for children and families is evident in the work they do or in the way they spend their time. This include people who act as mentors, foster parents, or advocates for vulnerable kids. Past recipients have also included educators, coaches, public employees, and community volunteers.



LACASA’s Director of Family Prevention and Education Holly Naylor said, in a release, that the past two years have been unlike any other in our lives and that families have been under stress and children’s routines have been disrupted. She said that being a stable adult for a child experiencing turmoil can have a huge impact on a child’s life and often goes unrecognized. This award is a way to shine a light on those that have supported and strengthened children’s and families lives.



To nominate a Champion for Children, submit the nomination form, which can be found attached below, to the CAP Council at capcouncil@lacasacenter.org, or by calling (517) 548-1350 for more information.