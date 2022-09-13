Gravel Project On Chambers Road In Hamburg Township

September 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gravel road project is underway this week in Hamburg Township and motorists can expect to encounter an associated closure.



Chambers Road is currently closed between M-36 and Swarthout Road.



Work got underway Monday and the closure is needed so crews can place gravel on the road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the road is closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic is permitted and EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.



The project is expected to wrap up by Friday.