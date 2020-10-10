Local Chambers Of Commerce Organize Fall Trail Tours

October 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents have three different opportunities to enjoy the outdoors during an upcoming Fall Trail Tour on Tuesdays during the month of October.



The tour is being organized by the Livingston County Chamber Alliance, which consists of the Brighton, Hartland and Howell Area Chambers of Commerce. A series of “hitting the trails” events are planned and community members are encouraged to walk, run or bike along some of the finest. Organizers say the events offer a chance to relax, unwind and de-stress while enjoying beautiful fall scenery. The first event is at Fillmore County Park off McClements Road in Genoa Township on Tuesday the 13th. The next is at the Lakelands Trail at the Pinckney Depot trailhead on Tuesday the 20th and the final event is at Settlers Park off Clark Road in Hartland Township on Tuesday the 27th.



All of the hikes are self-guided and participants can choose one or all three dates. Those attending can meet at 4pm for networking opportunities.