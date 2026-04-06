Chamber Alliance Opens Applications for 3rd Leadership Cohort

April 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Applications for the third cohort of Leadership Livingston are now open, with a limited number of spots available.



Since relaunching the partnership in fall 2024, forty-five professionals have gone through the program.



It's designed for business owners, local leaders, and emerging professionals who want to develop essential leadership skills, expand their networks, and make a lasting impact on their organizations and the greater Livingston County community.



Through monthly, interactive sessions, participants gain real-world insights, engage with influential community and industry leaders, and explore a wide range of topics such as diversity, economic development, natural resources, and education, according to a release.



Signature components include state capital tour, industry panels, and leadership assessments, all designed to foster well-rounded, forward-thinking professionals who are prepared to take on greater leadership responsibilities.



“Leadership Livingston classes exceeded all my expectations. From start to finish, the course was engaging, insightful, and incredibly practical. The instructor created a supportive and inspiring environment, encouraging participation and open dialogue that made every session feel dynamic and personal,” said Will Williamson, Business Services of Michigan Works and cohort participant.



“What stood out most was how applicable the lessons were, not just in professional settings, but in day-to-day life as well. We covered everything from DISC Assessments and effective communication to strategic thinking and team motivation. The real-life interactive activities helped solidify the concepts and made them easy to remember and implement.”



Interested candidates can apply through their respective Chamber of Commerce websites by July 31, 2026. More information is linked below.



The program was initially launched in 1992 by Cleary University and the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce and based on successful leadership development models from across the country.



The Howell, Brighton, and Hartland Chambers of Commerce came together in 2021 to create the Livingston County Chamber Alliance to promote unity and impact for all members, collaborating, and expanding outreach of the greater Livingston community.