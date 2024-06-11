Challis-Bauer Roundabout to Force Detours Beginning Thursday

June 11, 2024

If you think traffic in Grand River area of Brighton is bad already, wait until work begins Thursday on a roundabout project at the intersection of Challis and Bauer roads.



"Pretty steep hill to the north that we're actually going to eliminate and re-route through our old gravel pit to the west," said Garrett Olson at the Livingston County Road Commission. "Aside from the safety improvements, which is our number one priority, it's also going to significantly improve backups. That's a pretty congested area with the schools to the south."



The roundabout project comes as MDOT works to revamp I-96, U.S. 23, Grand River Avenue and several other local roads.



"We are looking at every opportunity to get infrastructure money to be able to improve our system," says Olson. "That's why you might be seeing a little bit more of it these days. We're trying to do as many miles as possible. In the areas that need more significant rehabilitation, we're allocating the funds necessary for those as well."



Construction starts just one week before the Second Annual Yellowstone Country Music Festival at Mt. Brighton.



"We are working in coordination with Mt. Brighton to make sure that's accounted for. We'll make sure all those vehicles get in and out of there, and make sure who's going in to Mt. Brighton are there for that concert specifically," Olson added.



The Challis-Bauer project is expected to continue through the end of August.