Federal Funding To Offset Local Match For Roundabout Project

March 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Recently announced federal funding will help offset local matching funds required for the Challis/Bauer roundabout project.



The project by Mt. Brighton in Genoa Township is scheduled for 2024 construction.



Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk told WHMI the project consists of constructing a roundabout at the Challis/Bauer intersection and re-routing Challis Road through their adjacent gravel pit. He noted they already had about $2.25 (m) million in Federal Aid for the project when SEMCOG issued the call for projects for the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP).



Wasylk says The Carbon Reduction Program is a new program established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021 that provides funding to develop projects and strategies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road vehicles. He says they thought their roundabout project might have a good chance to qualify for additional funding under this program, so they applied. Fortunately, he says they received $450,000 through the CRP that they could apply to the project. Wasylk says these additional funds will reduce the match required of the Road Commission – further noting that Genoa Township is also contributing $500,000 to the project.





Photo: Google Street View.