Challenger Accuses Livingston Co. Commissioner Nakagiri of Violating Campaign Finance Law

October 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's Bureau of Elections is investigating allegations that Livingston County Commissioner Wes Nakagiri violated campaign finance laws. The allegations were brought by his Democratic opponent Ella Nikitin.



In a letter dated September 16, Michigan's Department of State told Nakagiri, "Specifically, the complaint alleges that the postcard indicating that you were running for re-election and additional campaign materials should have been reported as an in-kind contribution to your campaign committee."



"He uses his super-PAC to promote Trump, which is a legal use of a super-PAC, but he puts his own name all over the materials published by the super-PAC, including, in some cases, his campaign logo that he puts on his big signs," Nikitin wrote WHM News.



Nakagiri responded to WHMI News via email, pointing out the BOE's letter states: "It is important to understand that the Department is neither making this complaint nor accepting the allegations as true."



He went on to write, "In addition to experiencing gender confusion, my opponent now has demonstrated legal confusion. I will be requesting that the complaint be dismissed as frivolous because the allegations are devoid of arguable legal merit."



View the BOE's letter and Nikitin's original complaint attached below.