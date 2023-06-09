"Chalk The Walk" This Saturday At Genoa Township Park

June 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A weekend event will “Chalk the Walk” at the Genoa Township Park.



The Saturday event is part of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority’s Summer Kids Series. It offers various programs built around family activities - most of which are free for Howell residents.



Marketing Coordinator Chris Techentin tells WHMI “Chalk the Walk” will take place at the Genoa Park on the township hall property off Dorr Road. Participants will be provided chalk to make the sidewalks their own personal canvas.



Techentin says the event is for all ages and they’ll be bringing out various art supplies and sidewalk chalk for people to decorate the sidewalks and walking tracks in the park.



No registration is required and the event is free for all Howell residents. It’s $2 for non-residents. It will run from 10am to noon.



Details are available in the provided link.