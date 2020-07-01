Chalk Art Event Celebrates LGBTQ Pride In Howell

July 1, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A chalk art event Sunday in Downtown Howell brought out about 50 people who created positive images in support of the LGBTQ+ community on the sidewalk in front of the Historic Howell Theater.



Pride Alliance of Livingston, a committee of the Livingston Diversity Council, hosted the event Sunday. Historic Howell Theater owner Tyler DePerro came up with the idea for the event as a way to celebrate Pride Month, which is in June. Among the messages were those that read, "You are Loved" And “We’re All Equal”.



Pride Alliance of Livingston started as an informal community conversation in November 2018, and has since has become a permanent committee of the Livingston Diversity Council which meets once per month to address educational and advocacy needs of LGBTQ+ inclusion within Livingston County.