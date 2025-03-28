Registration Open For CERT Basic Training Class

March 28, 2025

Registration is open for an emergency response training class.



The CERT or Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training Class will be held April 5th and 6th.



The course is open to those who wish to be a part of a CERT team, which is offered free of charge.



The CERT Program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that could impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT may also assist public safety agencies when requested.



Training is a 20-hour, two-day class which starts at 8am. Participants need to be 18 or older.



Space is limited and the first 20 to register will be accepted. The course will be held at the Livingston County EMS building of Tooley Road in Howell Township.



To register or anyone with questions can email pollockbs@hotmail.com.