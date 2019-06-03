Ceremony Set To Rename Howell Post Office For Don Burgett

June 3, 2019

A ceremony is planned later this month to officially rename Howell’s post office for a bonafide war hero.



On Friday, June 14th at 11am, the Howell Post Office will officially be renamed in honor of Sergeant Donald R. Burgett – a longtime Howell resident and veteran who served as a rifleman and machine-gunner in the 101st Airborne Division’s 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment. His service took him throughout the European theater, including parachuting into Normandy in the opening hours of D-Day, then into the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden, and at Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.



After his service, Sgt. Burgett returned to Michigan, moved to Howell and became an active member of several veterans’ organizations, including the VFW, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans. He also became an acclaimed author, writing four books about his experiences in the war. His first, Curahee, was hailed as an instant classic that received praise from no less than President Dwight Eisenhower, who led Allied forces in Europe during the war. Sgt. Burgett passed away in 2017 at the age of 91.



A statement from the Congressional Record will be presented by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who will be in attendance along with former Congressman Mike Bishop, who sponsored the legislation to rename the post office. State Representative Hank Vaupel and State Senator Lana Theis will also be present with a state legislative proclamation and Howell Mayor Nick Proctor.



Additional details can be obtained by e-mailing Mona Shand at Mona.Shand@mail.house.gov. (JK)