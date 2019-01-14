Ceremonial Swearing-In Held Sunday In Lansing For Slotkin

January 14, 2019

A ceremonial swearing-in was held Sunday in Lansing for 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.



The event, held at the Lansing Center featured fellow Democrat, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, who formerly represented the 8th District when she in the House of Representatives. Stabenow also performed the swearing-in. Among those speaking was Matt and Amy McKenna, an Army veteran couple from Brighton who spoke to Rep. Slotkin’s commitment to servicing veterans’ and military families’ needs. Slotkin called for a “return to decency and integrity in politics”, demanding that Washington take a page from “Michiganders’ resolve to get things done by working together across differences.”



“I pledge to always listen, even if we don’t always agree. I pledge to stand up for American values and the spirit of what makes us an amazing country, and to fight to bring back a sense of integrity to our democratic system. I pledge to make sure that every working family gets a fair shake -- no more, but no less. And I pledge to work my tail off to protect and defend the health of our families, our environment, and our way of life here in Michigan. I pledge these things in front of you, my community, and I know –– and I expect –– you all to hold me to it.”



Slotkin reiterated her pledge to hold a town hall once every three months, as well as release her weekly public schedule. She also discussed plans to, in addition to the flagship office on West Saginaw in Lansing, open a satellite office in Rochester and maintain a representative in Livingston County. (JK)