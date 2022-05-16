Portions Of Central Park To Close Temporarily

May 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Portions of Central Park in the Village of Milford will be closed for several days over the next two weeks due to work related to the protection of the drinking water supply for the Village.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) earlier issued an Administrative Order requiring ZF Active Safety US Incorporated to install a treatment system to address the contamination.



Groundwater contamination has migrated from property formerly owned and operated by ZF’s predecessor Kelsey-Hayes Company.



The order includes both emergency response if deemed necessary and long-term measures that involve the installation of a permanent treatment system on the Village drinking water system and financial assurance for the long-term operation of the system. ZF will have one year to design and build the treatment system.



While regular testing completed at the monitoring well has indicated the presence of vinyl chloride, ongoing sampling at the Village municipal drinking water wells have consistently returned a result of “non-detect” for vinyl chloride and officials stress the drinking water remains safe to drink.



As for the park closures, Village Manager Christian Wuerth told WHMI they are conducting monitoring activities related to the vinyl chloride detection to provide additional information regarding measures needed to protect the drinking water supply.



Due to some of the equipment being used, space needed for safety, and the proximity of the work to the playscape, the lower parking lot and playscape in Central Park will be closed to the public today through Friday from 7:30am to 6pm. The lot and playscape will again be closed all next week Monday through Friday, also from 7:30am to 6pm.



More information and sampling results are available on the Village website. A link is provided.