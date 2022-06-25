Center Road Work In Tyrone Township Starts Monday

June 25, 2022

Some delays can be anticipated with a road project in Tyrone Township this coming week.



Work gets underway Monday on Center Road from Linden Road to Old US-23. The project involves pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should expect major delays.



Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control.



The estimated completion date is Friday, July 1st.