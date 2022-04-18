Center Road To Close Tuesday In Tyrone Township

April 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews







A single-day road closure is scheduled for tomorrow in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Center Road between Linden Road and Old US-23 will be closed starting at 6am Tuesday.



The closure is needed so that crews can replace a drain crossing under Center Road.



Center Road will be completely closed to thru-traffic. Local traffic will have access.



Work is anticipated to be completed by 9pm. Signs advising of the closure are in place.