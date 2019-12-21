Census Data Shows Livingston With Top Median Household Income

December 21, 2019

When it comes to household income in Michigan, new statistics place Livingston County on top.



According to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by MLive.com, Livingston County has the highest median household income among Michigan’s 83 counties, at $80,897. Median income is the amount that divides the income distribution into two equal groups; half having income above that amount, and half having income below that amount. Rounding out the top five were Oakland, Washtenaw, Clinton and Ottawa counties.



As for Livingston’s cities and townships, Brighton Township was tops with a median household income in excess of $105,000, while the City of Howell was the lowest at just over $45,000. By comparison, Novi Township in Oakland County has the highest median household income at $175,625 while Highland Park ranked the lowest at $17,550.



All of the numbers are estimates based on a five year average from 2014 through 2018. The numbers are only among Michigan’s cities and townships. Villages, including Fowlerville and Pinckney, were not included in the estimates. (JK)