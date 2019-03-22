U.S. Census Bureau Continues to Hire For 2020 Census

March 22, 2019

The U.S. Census Bureau continues to recruit thousands of workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census.



The Census Bureau is using funds appropriated in prior years to continue all critical work in preparation for the 2020 Census, including hiring for field operations. The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers by completing a single application online. Opportunities are available in Livingston and surrounding counties. Officials say work hours are flexible including daytime, evenings and weekends. Applicants are placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census field positions and are considered as positions become available. Applications will remain active and updateable throughout the 2020 Census recruiting and hiring period.



For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) and select option three. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. Additional information is included in the attached press release and web link. (JM)