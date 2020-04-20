Census Participation Encouraging

April 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



With Census numbers trickling in, Livingston County appears to be at around two-thirds counted.



Census Day may have passed, but time is far from up for residents who have yet to complete the questionnaire. At the online meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, this week, Commissioner Doug Helzerman said the last time he checked, the county was at 67% participation.



Helzerman is the Chair of the Livingston County Complete Count Committee. Although the Committee was only authorized to operate until April 1st, he expressed an interest during the meeting for keeping people informed and updated. Helzerman said he’s been watching Livonia’s numbers as a comparison, as they twice have had 100% participation. He says Livingston County isn’t pacing far behind them, and that’s encouraging. Helzerman said that a couple weeks ago, Livingston County was at 43% and Livonia at 48%. That the number is steadily going up, he sees as a positive.



Helzerman noted that the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended door-to-door follow ups for time being. Residents that haven’t participated yet can still do so online at www.my2020census.gov. The census is 9 questions long and responses are confidential. Census data is used to determine funding that comes down from the federal government, with each uncounted individual representing approximately $18,000 in lost funds to the county over the next 10 years.