Cell Phone Outage Affects Thousands Of Customers Across Region

March 20, 2019

An outage involving both AT&T and Verizon phone customers has been somewhat resolved after thousands were left without cell service yesterday throughout the Livingston County area and beyond.



Livingston County Central Dispatch says they are getting a better return rate this morning for areas that had been affected, including Howell, Brighton, Fowlerville and Pinckney.



Neither company has said what was the cause of the outage or when it will be completely resolved. (JK)