Celebrity Server Day Saturday To Benefit Genesis House

October 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A celebrity server fundraiser this weekend will benefit a local non-profit focused on mental illness recovery.



The Olden Days Cafe in Fowlerville hosts a yearly Celebrity Server Day event to benefit The Genesis House. The non-profit is dedicated to providing community-based support to Livingston County residents recovering from mental illnesses.



The Celebrity Server Day takes place this Saturday from 7am to 2pm. During the event, local celebrities and public figures serve food. A portion of all proceeds and 100% of tips go to Genesis House.



Local celebrities include Advisory Board members, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Senator Lana Theis, Judge Daniel Bain, Howell Mayor Bob Ellis, Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler, CMH Director Connie Conklin, County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, County Undersheriff Jason Pless, and County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry.



The event coincides with the rivalry Michigan vs. Michigan State football game, and a silent auction for apparel will also take place. Attendees are encouraged to show support by dressing accordingly.



Olden Days Café is located at 118 N. Grand Street in Fowlerville.



More information is in the provided links, and a flyer is attached.