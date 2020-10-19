Celebrity Server Event To Benefit Genesis House

October 19, 2020

By WHMI Staff / news@whmi.com





Local celebrities will once again be waiting tables for charity at a Fowlerville restaurant before the Spartans and Wolverines kick off later this month.



Celebrity Server Day is back and as with almost all public events, it has had to adapt to the reality of COVID-19. Normally, fans are invited to wear their team colors and pack the Olden Days Cafe on the Saturday of the Big Game between the Wolverines and Spartans, which this year is on October 31st. The event benefits < a href="https://www.genesisliv.org/">Genesis House, which supports Livingston County residents recovering from mental illness live more independently by providing them with employment, education, wellness, and housing opportunities.



However, this year, because inside seating is limited due to coronavirus concerns, there will only be one “celebrity” per time slot with an emphasis on takeout orders for the public. Faces familiar to the community will be taking orders and running them out to cars from 6am until 2pm on the 31st, including Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler, Community Mental Health Director Connie Conklin, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and WHMI’s own Jon King. A percentage of all meals and 100% of tips will go to Genesis House.



The Olden Days Café is located at 188 North Grand Avenue in downtown Fowlerville.